Amber Heard would have received a millionaire offer to make an adult movie

After losing the famous trial for defamation against his ex-partner Johnny Depp and for which he has to pay more than 10 million dollars, the actress Amber Heardwould have received an offer for an adult film that could help pay off his debt, revealed various media outlets dedicated to adult film.

Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoftwould have received an offer from the agency Zen Models for Johnny Depp’s ex to star in an X-rated movie.

They also assure that the agency would be willing to disburse 9 million dollars what for Amber Heard become the star of her next adult movie. She has learned that the contract is worth $8 million and includes an additional $1 million donation to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.





“We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production. Adults”, would be a fragment of the letter that the lawyer Bredehoft received.

Amber Heard would be on the Hollywood blacklist

Amber Heard seeks to leave behind the entire judicial process that he lived with Johnny Depp and return to acting, the profession that has been pushed aside recently to focus on personal issues. In any case, someone who knew how to be close to her assures that it will not be easy for her.





Jeffrey Nightbyrdher former agent and who accompanied her in her career for more than 10 years, hinted that she could enter the Hollywood blacklist.

“She has a very good brain and should do her own projects. no one is going to produce, so she should produce her own. I bet one day Amber will produce and direct a movie with an original concept,” she stated.