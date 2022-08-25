Already in ‘streaming’: the film that took a whole decade to arrive and became the highest grossing of 2022

A sequel to the unforgettable 1986 ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career.

It’s the sequel to one of the highest-grossing and most popular action movies in history, but he had to spend a whopping 36 years to enjoy it. After a long development process that began in 2010 but was necessarily paralyzed and ended with the shooting of the film in 2019, the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick did not reach theaters around the world until the spring of 2022, having been delayed up to five times from its first scheduled date. Nevertheless, The wait was worth the wait and the film met the expectations of the public and critics, who agreed in their unanimous applause.

More than three decades after Tony Scott gave us in 1986 the spectacular action film starring Tom Cruise, the highest grossing of its year, Top Gun: Maverick managed to repeat the feat of its predecessor and became the highest grossing film in 2022. The film, again with Cruise at the helm, surpassed the billion dollar barrier and became the second to do so after the pandemic, an achievement that had only been achieved to date by Spider-Man: No Way Home. Likewise, Top Gun: Maverick It also has the honor of being the highest grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career.surpassing even the most successful of the saga Mission Impossible, Mission: Impossible: Fallout.

Three months have passed since Top Gun: Maverick it reached the movie theaters, but It is still screened in theaters throughout Spain. Nevertheless, from this week it can also be seen in ‘streaming’, although only through digital rental options. Make a note below of your options.

How can you watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ from home?

Since last Tuesday, August 23, coinciding with its three months since its arrival in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick It can be seen upon payment in Spain through Amazon (€9.99), Microsoft Store (€11.99) and Google Play (€13.99).

Unlike other Paramount titles, whose availability from home for digital rental has been a possibility after 45 days since its release, the incomparable success of Top Gun: Marvelwhich has continued to sell a multitude of tickets for months, has caused the distributor to want to wait a little longer.

for now There is no news about when the film will be able to be enjoyed in streaming as part of the normal subscription to a platform, that is, at no additional cost.

About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and with Tom Cruise once again in the shoes of professional pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick It is the second attempt to carry out the sequel to the 80’s film after being announced for the first time in 2010. The idea is that the team would once again have Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director from the original, Tony Scott, and Peter Craig came to develop a first draft of the script in 2012. However, that same year Tony Scott died and the project was paralyzed.

The film would be taken up again five years later, in 2017, with Kosinski as director and with clear plans: shoot in 2018 and premiere in 2019. Finally, various delays caused by the complexity of the shooting and later the Covid-19 caused the film not to see the light until 2022.

In it, the renowned Navy aviator returns to the Top Gun fighter pilot academy, where he is required as a flight instructor to train a new generation of young fighter pilots, but he must also adapt to new technologies.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter