all the news and the return of Inter and Milan

The latest title in Konami’s eFootball series introduces new features, new licenses and two new Ambassadors, Bruno Fernandes and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Konami has just announced the arrival of eFootball 2023 on consoles, PCs and mobile devices. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

eFootball returns for its second year with new player stats updated after summer transfers. Continuing the “free to play” model, Konami offers updated teams and stadiums from most of the partner clubs on its roster.

Inter and Milan are back on eFootball

eFootball 2023 will see the return of two former partners: AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano, the current Italian champions and national cup holders. On this occasion, the complete teams of the two clubs will be presented, the kits and the iconic stadium they share: San Siro.

Konami didn’t just add clubs. English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes join the team of Ambassadors, already of the highest level, with names such as Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Takefusa Kubo.

How the new card types of eFootball 2023 work

The latest title in the eFootball series will see the introduction of two new card types for the “Dream Team” mode: ‘Epic’ and ‘Featured’.

The Epic cards will celebrate the decisive season of the great players of the past and present, with a higher progression threshold than the Legendary players.

The Highlights cards will focus on the current season, selecting players who perform outstandingly in the 2022/23 season, with a higher progression threshold than the Highlights players.

The new eFootball 2023 Club Packages

With the addition of the top Italian clubs AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano and the Mexican team Club America, eFootball 2023 will introduce new Club Packages dedicated to the three teams, allowing users to add an entire club to their Dream Team roster at once.

Thanks to these packages, which provide 11 players from some of the best clubs in the world, even newbies will be able to create a level team right away.

Expanded the selection of clubs for the offline ‘Trial Match’ mode

Previously, in the eFootball series, users had the option to select one of nine partner clubs for offline ‘Trial Matches’. eFootball 2023 will extend the selection by bringing the number of available teams to 26, including the Italians: AC Milan, FC Internazionale Milano, AS Roma and SSC Napoli.

Our review is underway and we will be back to you as soon as possible with our verdict and our tips for enjoying eFootball 2023 to the fullest.