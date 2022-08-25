All the clothes I like horrify straight men

One day I decided to share all that fascination with that boy with whom he talked about everything and made no distinctions. I was surprised when he told me that he didn’t find Carrie attractive. And she added: “Neither to me nor to any man”. I thought I had heard wrong, I didn’t understand how that perky and always well-dressed woman could be anti-sexy for half the population. I don’t know if that distanced me from him, but what is undeniable is that that conversation has echoed in my head ever since.

During these years, fashion has become part of my daily life and for some time now, I have reflected on certain patterns or ornaments that are penalized by the male gaze. When Carrie – this time, already in 2022, during an episode of And Just Like That– went down to smoke with a pink dress Batshevaa headscarf and some latex gloves, the world put the cry in the sky. That was the confirmation that this New York writer did not care what her potential romances thought about her (and about her outfits); or what is the same, that she did not care to scare them away. Advantages of turning years.

Alba Correajournalist freelancing, specializing in fashion, books, music and feminism, defines Carrie as the anti-woman. “A girl who appears in a tutu when you go out with her is the opposite of what is desirable for a man”. The white skirt in question that stylist Patricia Field found for five dollars at a show room New Yorker and that, together with a pale pink bodysuit, turned into an iconic style that still resonates in our heads. Not in theirs. “One of my fall passions is to wear all white (sweatshirt, t-shirt and pants), with Friulane or other contrasting flat shoes. My partner —no meanness, just surprised— says that I remind him of his grandmother by dressing like that. This summer I had a wonderful time discovering that the Coastal Grandma Style It was imposed as one of the great trends, but even more so when I met it a few weeks ago: where do you have to sign to dress with such style at 90 years old? “, he confesses to me Violeta Valdesfashion editor of this publication.