All new crossover content

Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Unknown Exo skins, along with much more Destiny 2 content, are available in Fortnite.

Epic Games continues to confirm collaborations between Fortnite and different brands and franchises, and now a new one has arrived. We talk about the arrival of Destiny 2 to the battle royale, mixing two of the most popular free-to-play games of the moment. Next We tell you about everything new that the crossover brings.

“The Legends of light and darkness land in Fortnite”, read the official statement from the developer. are already available the skins of Comandante Zavala, Ikora Rey and Unknown exothree of the most prominent characters in the game.

Starting with him Commander Zavalais a Titan-class Vanguard and Guardian Commander of the Last City, and comes with the following items: Targe Retro Backpack, Crownbreaker Pickaxe, and Hummingbird Glider.

Later Ikora Kingthe Sorcerer-class Vanguard and the greatest Crucible champion the Last City has ever known, arrives with the Ophiuchus Retro Backpack, Black Claw Pickaxe, and Hummingbird Glider.

Finally we have the unknown exo, also known as Elisabeth Bray, this legendary exo, who is trapped in a time loop, is determined to save her sister from the Darkness. She arrives with Pouka Retro Backpack, El Lamento Peak, and Hummingbird Glider.

Also available is new creative island Guardian Control Zone: Javelin-4a faithful version of the Destiny 2 map. It features a “control mode“, and unique weapons and abilities for each character. You can enter with the island code 0642-9767-7225.

Finally we have the gesture investigate, in which a Ghost appears to scan for information. “The next threat will always arrive shortly. But when it does, be ready with the new gear in Fortnite.“, concludes its Epic Games statement.