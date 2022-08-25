Alicante faces the end of the month with David Domínguez in the Castle and the comedies in ‘Cine on the Street’ – Alicante

Monologue with the best views

David Domínguez, one of the best-known monologists in the Province of Murcia and Alicante, has been making people laugh since 1978 wherever he appears, but since 2009 he has been paid for it. The Castillo de Santa Bárbara continues to offer a varied cultural and leisure program every weekend for locals and visitors. This Sunday at 7:30 p.m. have fun with this comedy show with free admission in this iconic place.

Programación

Cinema in two central squares

The cycle “Cinema en la calle” ends this weekend with two projections for Friday and Saturday in two central squares of the city. This Friday it will be the turn of “A todo tren. Destino Asturias” a film by Santiago Segura from the year 2021 that discovers the adventures of grandparents, parents and children that begin when they are on their way to a camp. This family comedy can be enjoyed at 10 pm in the Plaza de Gabriel Miró. This Saturday the street cinema says goodbye with the screening of the famous musical “Mamma Mia: here we go again” from 2018, with the iconic ABBA songs. Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth take the viewer back to the summer where it all began.

