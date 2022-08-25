Alicante faces the end of the month with David Domínguez in the Castle and the comedies in ‘Cine on the Street’ – Alicante

Monologue with the best views

David Domínguez, one of the best-known monologists in the Province of Murcia and Alicante, has been making people laugh since 1978 wherever he appears, but since 2009 he has been paid for it. The Castillo de Santa Bárbara continues to offer a varied cultural and leisure program every weekend for locals and visitors. This Sunday at 7:30 p.m. have fun with this comedy show with free admission in this iconic place.

Cinema in two central squares

The cycle “Cinema en la calle” ends this weekend with two projections for Friday and Saturday in two central squares of the city. This Friday it will be the turn of “A todo tren. Destino Asturias” a film by Santiago Segura from the year 2021 that discovers the adventures of grandparents, parents and children that begin when they are on their way to a camp. This family comedy can be enjoyed at 10 pm in the Plaza de Gabriel Miró. This Saturday the street cinema says goodbye with the screening of the famous musical “Mamma Mia: here we go again” from 2018, with the iconic ABBA songs. Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth take the viewer back to the summer where it all began.

https://www.alicante.es/es/contenidos/cine-calle-agosto-2022

Patron Saint Festivities of San Agustín

The San Agustín neighborhood festivities celebrate their 76th anniversary this year with an extensive program of activities during the day and night until this Sunday. Parades, offering of flowers, musical verbena with mobile disco and DJ, costume parade and cavalcade, traditional Rosario de la Aurora, hot chocolate, mass and Solemn Procession in honor of the Patron Saint and fireworks display will take place in the different streets and squares of the neighborhood.

https://cutt.ly/rXGouhk

Three bets to discover MACA

ANDl MACA andIt is one of the most important exhibitions of contemporary art that are exhibited at a national level. and among the current collections that it houses, three works by the artist Joaquín Torres-García stand out, belonging to the avant-garde period of the collection IVAM of Valencia. The exhibition of Bruno Munari It is a selection made up of more than 150 works that covers all aspects of the author’s artistic production and highlights the breadth of means used in his plastic and visual research, always experimental and innovative. over time 3it is a selection of works from the Fundación Mediterráneo Collection that is deposited in this Museum what do you expect reflect on the contemporaneity of the works. The MACA is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

https://maca-alicante.es/

ANDdusi in august

Enjoy the last days of August with the Edusi program for young and old. Edusi Jovén is intended for inhabitants of the Edusi territory between the ages of 12 and 25 and offers multiple cultural and leisure activities during the week. For this Friday there is a microfilm workshop from 12 to 14 hours at the Plá Community Center. To find out about the rest of the activities, you can consult the following link: https://www.agendacultural.org/es/ayuntamiento-de-alicante/edusi-joven-agosto

For those over 65 who are in Edusi territory, there is also a weekly program with group activities, workshops and morning outings during the week. A dance and body expression workshop is scheduled for this Friday from 10 to 12 hours. The activities are free and take place at the Plá Community Center. To find out about the rest of the activities, click on the following link: https://www.agendacultural.org/es/ayuntamiento-de-alicante/edusi-mayores-agosto