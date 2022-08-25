Alberto del Río reveals how much Undertaker was paid at WrestleManiaMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

During three decades of loyalty to World WrestlingEntertainment traveling around the world, Undertaker became the greatest legend in American wrestling and he earned the right to decide when he appeared in the ring. He became synonymous with Wrestlemania with his 21-0 unbeaten streakfor which he came to collect millionaire figures.

While he didn’t fight him in the Showcase of Immortals, Alberto del Río shared a dressing room with Undertaker and assured that he is seen as “The Godfather” within the company because of the respect that everyone professes for him.

“They nickname him The Godfather of wrestlingis a great guy who is willing to help everyone, but you have to earn it (…) Just like at home you have a mom and dad, in wrestling in the United States they also have their great figures who lead the locker room and that was Undertaker. When I came to WWE he was the leader in the technicians’ locker room or baby face and Kane for the rude or heel”, mentioned the Mexican fighter in the Roberto Martínez podcast.

How much money did Undertaker earn for fighting at WrestleMania?

The Hercules Potosino recalled that the appearances of The Demon of Death Valley They were sporadic when he was already in the cast, but the veteran was such a great attraction for millions of fans around the world that he earned a million to fight once a year to defend his unbeaten streak from WrestleMania.

“When I arrived at WWE, Undertaker I only did one fight a year, the famous ones from WrestleMania that paid him 3 million dollars Just for that fight, he only did that event because he had the mythical streak that Brock Lesnar ended up breaking,” El Patron mentioned.

They should never have taken Undertaker’s streak: Del Río

probably the most shocking moment in WWE history dates back to WrestleMania 30, when Undertaker lost his undefeated 21-0 against Brock Lesnar, a decision that Del Río regrets because, to date, he does not understand why they gave The Beast that privilege and the Phenomenon had to retire from wrestling with his brand intact.

“That moment when they cut his streak, I think it’s the muffled cry of the fans: ‘Why the hell did they do it?’ and myself as a fighter and fan I say it, I wonder why they broke Undertaker’s streak and why they gave it to Brock Lesnar, if they were going to do it, a new figure should do it who was going to lead the company in the future, someone who was pushed to the clouds because Lesnar didn’t need it. It is one of those mysteries that we will never know the reality of, “he said.

“Personally, I tell you that 90% of the people in the industry and millions of fans agree that the character of Undertaker goes beyond the wrestling businessis a character who literally did the business, I think Undertaker and Hulk Hogan are responsible for wrestling becoming a multi-million dollar industry. In the United States they call him a character ‘larger than life’ and I think they should have left him his undefeated streak at WrestleMania. “

Our recommendations of the WWE Phenomenon

Who should have broken Undertaker’s streak?

The boss defended his point that Brock Lesnar “won nothing” by being the man who undefeated The Phenomenon because he was already a global megastar. In the sight of him Daniel Bryan must have been the onebut stated that “WWE’s higher-ups” never wanted to fully support him.