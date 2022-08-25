Against climate change, California will ban the sale of gasoline cars by 2035 – El Financiero

The sale of new cars that run on gasoline will be banned in California by 2035This is because a plan to combat climate change is expected to come into force this Thursday, August 25, which involves accelerating the transition to electric vehicles.

According to the American newspaper New York TimesCalifornia will be placed as the first entity in the United States to require the sale of zero-emission vehicles This was only said by Margo Oge, an electric vehicle expert who headed the Environmental Protection Agency’s transportation emissions program during the administrations of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The transition will be gradual in terms of the percentage of electric vehicles sold in the market. As currently 12 percent of new cars on the market generate zero emissions of pollutants, and it is estimated that for 2026 the figure rises to 36 percent and to 2030 be of 68 percent.

The New York newspaper points out that California is the largest automotive market in the United States, and a measure of this type can motivate other states in the country to speed up their transition to electric vehicles.

“The climate crisis can be solved if we focus on the big, bold steps needed to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Climate law advances in the United States and angers Korean electric vehicle producers

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor and local battery manufacturers are struggling with the Biden administration’s landmark climate and energy law, which aims to contain the influence of Chinese companies in the global electric car industry and increase domestic production of electric vehicles.

The law, which was signed into law by President Joe Bidenrequires electric vehicle makers to assemble their cars in North America and quickly reduce their reliance on China for battery components and materials in order to get up to $7,500 in tax credits.

That’s a disaster for Korea: Hyundai and Kia don’t have operating electric car plants in the United States (and Hyundai specifically faces union resistance when it comes to overseas expansion), and Korean battery makers import more than 80 percent of China’s minerals; mines typically take seven years or more to come online.

Japanese automakers are at a similar disadvantage, having invested a lot of money in the United States but currently they do not produce electric vehicles there. With the exception of Nissan’s Leaf, no other Japanese electric vehicle models would qualify for subsidies under the new rules.

With information from The New York Times and Bloomberg.