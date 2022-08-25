AEW warns WWE to stop ‘manipulating’ its talent

Last night, before the recordings of AEW Dynamite, a meeting between the board and the talent of All Elite Wrestling. Several American portals have revealed information about what was being discussed and, despite the fact that no exact statements have been reported, some of the topics that were discussed have been revealed.



With Tony Khan at the helmand with interventions from Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho, the meeting aimed to resolve some of the problems that have been discussed in recent days, not only between colleagues, but also contractual and other matters .

“We’re told the meeting took place between 3 and 4 p.m. ET, and that Tony Khan was ‘excited’ about it. Various topics were discussed, including teamwork, lines of communication and with who can talk the talent,” wrote Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select. “Access to Tony Khan was also addressed, as rumors of miscommunication and access to him had surfaced. It was said that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have made it clear that their door is always open, and that they can also be reached to discuss concerns. Talents were recently informed via email about several of the new coaches and talent relationship promotions.”

Mike Johnson, a journalist for PW Insider, has revealed the version of his sources, which coincides with what Sapp said. However, Johnson has added that megha parekhHead of Legal Affairs of AEW, the number 2 in the company hierarchy, sent an email to WWE to warn them not to manipulate their talent. “He sent an email to WWE’s Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon warning them not to ‘manipulate’ his talent,” Johnson said. Tony Khan was the person who leaked this information to those present.

Parekh’s email could be related to the news that was published a few days ago, in which Sean Ross Sapp claimed that WWE had contacted an All Elite Wrestling talent to return to WWE. The talent confirmed that he had contacted someone from WWE, but that he refused to return because he was very comfortable in Tony Khan’s company. However, with the return of Triple H at the helm, it is likely that other talents are interested in returning.

