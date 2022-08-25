A former Apple engineer admits to stealing Apple Car trade secrets before leaving for a Chinese company

Photo : Don Emmert ( Getty Images )

The Apple Car soap opera took another exciting turn this week as it was discovered that an engineer working on the secret project stole company trade secrets.

According to TheVergeXiaolang Zhang pleaded guilty to taking trade secrets from Apple when he left the company in 2018. Zhang had worked at the project of the self-driving car Manzana before leaving the California-based company to work for the startup manufacturer of electric vehicles Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technologyalso known as XPeng .

After Zhang’s departure from Applethe company discovered that it had “transferred around 24GB of ‘highly problematic’ data to the wife’s laptop via AirDrop.” Reportedly Zhang also took printed circuits and a server from Apple’s autonomous vehicle lab. TheVerge public :

“The terms of Zhang’s plea agreement are not publicly available, but according to a court document uploaded by CNBC, Zhang pleaded guilty to the only count of trade secret theft listed in his indictment. “A sentencing conference is scheduled for November 14. Under US law, stealing trade secrets carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, and CNBC reports that Zhang could face a fine of up to a quarter of a million dollars.”

XPeng sells electric vehicles like the Sleep P7 in China Image : XPeng

The interesting thing about this case is that it is the only real confirmation we’ve had of what Apple is working on a self-driving car.

P California permits already indicated that the company was testing its technology in the way, and there are rumors about who could build the car Apple, but the iPhone maker itself always keeps its mouth shut about any future product.

This is now the second time Apple has been forced to show its hand in building cars. . In 2019, another engineer was found to have smuggled details about the project to XPeng .

According to The Verge, Jizhong Chen was accused of trying to smuggle details such as manuals, schematics, diagrams, and photos out of Apple labs.