“A farewell with tears in your eyes”

A little surprisingly and for reasons still completely unknown, Barbie Ferreira has announced her farewell to Euphoriathe cult HBO series starring Zendaya that will soon return with a third season after the success of the first two.

“After four years of embodying the special and enigmatic character of Kat, I have to say goodbye with tears in my eyes“the actress said in a statement that came in the form of an Instagram story.

He then continued: “I hope that many of you can identify with her as I did, and that her journey to become the character she is today has brought you some joy. I put all my effort and love into her and I hope you guys can feel it. I love you Katherine Hernandez “.

In short, Barbara Ferreira does not explain the reasons for this farewell, although she admits that she is very sad about having to say goodbye to what has been an enormously important character for her.

Meanwhile, Zendaya would like to direct an episode of Euphoria 3, following the extraordinary success of the show in its first two seasons. It is not yet clear when filming will begin, the only certain thing appears to be the extreme delay with which Rue & Co. will return to TV. The release of Euphoria 3 seems to be scheduled for early 2024. Are you looking forward to this new season?