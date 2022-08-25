7 games have been presented for Nintendo Switch at the Future Games Show: Gamescom 2022

again the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases it has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today at the event Future Games Show: Gamescom 2022.

As on previous occasions, in the list that we leave you below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

God of Rock – Winter 2022

The mysterious God of Rock has revived the souls of the best musicians in the universe to face off for his entertainment. Reinvigorated with new bodies and new powers, each musician will become a contestant in their game, battling each other for musical supremacy on a global stage.

Edge of Sanity – 2023

Edge of Sanity is a survival horror adventure with unique 2D art and intense atmosphere, inspired by HP Lovecraft and set in the unforgiving wilderness of Alaska during the Cold War. Each day, you must provide food and supplies to survive another night in your camp.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that after image will be released in Q4 2022 with this trailer:

NeverAwake has been confirmed for the first quarter of 2023 with this trailer:

In addition, we have been able to find out that The Knight Witch Y Bravery & Greed will be released this fall, while Teslagrad 2 It will be released in the spring of 2023. This is the new trailer shared:

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Feel free to leave it below in the comments.