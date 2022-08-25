″CODA″ wins Oscar for best film and Will Smith for best actor | The World | D.W.

“CODA” won the Oscar for best film at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards in Hollywood, which was held this Sunday night (03.27.2022) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The Oscar for best actor that Will Smith won for his role in “King Richard: A Winning Family” is the crowning of a vast career in which the “Fresh Prince” stood out in the world of music, television and of the cinema

The charismatic rapper-turned-actor was awarded Hollywood’s biggest award for his portrayal of the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in the Warner Bros.

Will Smith.

At 53, Smith beat out two Oscar winners, Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) and Denzel Washington (“Macbeth’s Tragedy”), and two other nominees, Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog” ) and Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick… BOOM!”).

Minutes before winning the statuette, Smith starred in an incident that went viral, hitting comedian Chris Rock on stage, who had just made a joke about the shaved hair of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

“I want to apologize to the Academy” of the Oscars, he said in tears upon receiving the Oscar. “Love makes you do crazy things,” said Will Smith after receiving the trophy.

best director

For Smith, who had been nominated in 2002 for “Ali”, the biographical film about the boxing star, and in 2007 for “The Pursuit of Happyness”, the belief that the third time was the charm materialized this Sunday.

American Jessica Chastain won the Oscar for best actress for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” in which she plays a televangelist with a big heart.

The 45-year-old actress had already been nominated for an Oscar twice. This Sunday she prevailed against Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Olivia Colman (“The Dark Daughter”).

On her side, New Zealander Jane Campion met expectations and won the Oscar for best direction thanks to “The Power of the Dog”, for which she managed to pick up a statuette again 28 years after “The Piano”.

Jane Champion.

Campion thus becomes the third woman to win recognition from the Hollywood Academy for best direction, after Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) in 2010, and Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”), who was crowned last year. .

In this edition, the New Zealand filmmaker beat Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”); Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”); Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”) and Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”).

mg (ef, afp)