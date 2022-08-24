Zara tie-dye dresses that Kendall Jenner would wear (and more models)

Kendall Jenner is one of the models, along with Gigi Hadid and irina shaykthe one we have seen the most with the print tie dye. On several occasions of his day to day he has worn it in Tshirts, pants Y dressesamong other items.

So we think you could add one of these pieces to your daring wardrobe, which are also present in the Zara collection. But before moving on to the recommendations, the most important thing is to know what print We are talking.

The term refers to a dyed garmentbut its origin goes back to the 60’s in USAwhen the hippie movement start using it as protest symbol against the president Nixon. And for several seasons she has returned to the catwalks and fashion stores to continue marking trend.

That yes, it does not have much to do with its origins, since it has been modernized and we carry it in different colors. In this sense, the original flower has given way to ocher Y earth tonesvery characteristic of the autumn-winter season.

The best tie-dye dresses from Zara that Kendall Jenner wore

the giant of Inditex doesn’t have too many patterned dressestie dyeon the other hand, each of the three pieces that we show below are ideal to wear daringbut without subtracting a bit of elegance.

However, two of the garments are from limited edition, so if you love them, you’ll have to hurry because there are few units for each of the sizes they have made. What is clear is that with these dresses you will not go unnoticed, as is the case with the model sister of the kardashian when you step on a red carpet.

Zara halter tie dye mini dress

Zara Halter Neck Tie Dye DressZARA

Zara (69.95 euros) has opted for the tie dye in a dark purple with various shades of brown to design this short dress, in limited edition, with halter neck adjustable at the back. This type of neckline is ideal for tall Women, that is, that it would look great on Kendall Jenner because it measures almost 180 centimeters. In addition, it is a piece that is beautiful because the shoulders are discovered and it has a embroidery detail with application of beads contrasting combinations. Your best allies will be high heel sandals in a solid color, although if you want to add to a bold stylingthe best option is for the footwear to also carry this print, but in a shade flower. On the other hand, a handbag complete your look 10 to go from party.

Short tie-dye sequin dress by Zara

Zara tie-dye sequin dressZARA

this other short dress of Zara (59.95 euros) is also a limited edition. The color chosen for his tie-dye has been the redbut what we like the most is that it has embroidery detail with application of sequins. So it is an ideal piece to wear at any important event or party during the summer. The V neckline is very pronounced, while the suspenders are wide. As for his waist it is elastic, so it allows us to go more comfortable. Nails on espadrilles high and black tied to the ankle will look great on you and, at the same time, you will be creating a optical effect which makes your legs look longer and you look taller because they will add a few inches. If you decide to wear it at the beginning of the fall, remember to take a denim jacket and, if she has fringes or some embroidery, you will make your style a little more hippy.

Zara tie-dye slip dress

Zara tie-dye slip dressZARA

In this collection there is also room for midi-dresses and with lingerie fabricwhich is one of the most elegant textures. Zara (35.95 euros) presents this piece with print multicolour tie dye, reminding us more of the hippie origins of this trendy print. The neckline of this garment is cross peakwhile their suspenders are fine (the type spaghetti) and are crossed at the back with a lacing. Being a somewhat tailored piece, the front pleats give it a touch of movement and, at the same time, make it much more sophisticated. He also adds to this idea his bass with opening. Your perfect shoe? Metallic sandals, another of the trends of the moment.