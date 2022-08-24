WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world, whether to send messages, photos, videos, voice memos, make video callsetc.

One of the advantages of this platform is that it is constantly updated to offer a better experience to users. On this occasion, WhatsApp will have some changes in regards to the profile picturewe tell you a little more.

WhatsApp: you can change your profile picture for an avatar. Photo: Pixabay



WhatsApp profile photos

The good news is that now users can replace their profile picture with an avatar, which can also be used in video calls or in Stickers to share them. The advantage is that this avatar can be customized, for example, the shape of the face, clothing and skin color.

We recommend you read: WhatsApp Web launches app for Windows, your chats on PC or laptop

Until now, it has not been announced exactly when this function will be available, the only thing that is known is that it will be available in a section within the profile picture and it will also be possible to put a color on the background.

Another of the improvements of this application is related to duplicate contacts, how many times has it happened to you that you save a person’s number, but then change it and save it again.

We recommend you read: WhatsApp could add a function to avoid screenshots

Now users will be able to delete contacts that are duplicated in WhatsApp, the steps you must follow are:

Enter WhatsApp

Select the ‘Contacts’ option

Select ‘Contacts’ from the phone

Press the three bars that are in the upper corner

Look for the ‘Merge and Fix’ feature

Click on ‘Merge Duplicate Contacts’

After reviewing the list of duplicate contacts, select ‘Merge All’ and you’re done.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the Technology section.