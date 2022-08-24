WWE news: Trish Stratus hints at her return to the ring – Edge at Clash at The Castle

– Trish Stratus hinted at her return to the ring on several occasions during his last appearance on Monday Night Raw. The former Women’s Champion had to verbally deal with Bayley, IYO Sky and Daota Kai before getting help from Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Following her appearance, she was interviewed backstage by Sarah Schreiber, where she hinted that she would return to WWE in case any brats bothered her again. However, it does not seem that Startus will fight again, at least in the short term.

– Edge and Beth Phoenix could be part of Clash at The Castle. Dave Meltzer, through his daily Wrestling Observer program, indicated last night that this would be WWE’s plan for the Cardiff show on September 3. The couple would team up with Rey Mysterio to face the three members of Judgment Day, although this has not been confirmed.

– WWE has confirmed a second date of UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW in Cardiff. Due to the success of ticket sales, the company has reached an agreement with the New Theater Cardiff venue to hold two editions on the same day (September 2). The first edition, for which all the tickets have been sold, will start at 12 in the morning. The new edition will start at 14.30. Tickets can be obtained here.

– The return of Johnny Gargano to WWE was one of the most talked about topics in the last episode of Monday Night Raw. Triple HWWE creative chief, reacted with the following message on social networks: “Believe in yourself. Nobody will do it for you. Welcome to #WWERaw, @JohnnyGargano”.

