WWE is interested in bringing Jonah back

As revealed on his podcast We’re Live Pal Andrew Zarian’s journalist, one of those targeted for returning to WWE is Jonahalso know as Bronson-Reed in the company, so in the coming weeks there will be news about a possible return of the Australian fighter.

With a big step for the last G1 Climax in New Japan Pro Wrestling (finished second with eight points in Block A), and a brief but successful stint through IMPACT WrestlingJonah could be in Triple H’s plans for one of the following returns. Bronson Reed had a step unmemorable by WWE between the years 2019 and 2021until he was released from his contract in August through a wave of layoffs.

“I’ve heard one name in the last couple of weeks and it’s Jonah. He’s had a great G1 Climax. I spoke with a friend in WWE and he is a name. He is very good, he has great size and he had an impressive tackle. I don’t know him personally. I don’t know if something has happened behind the scenes but I can say that there are people very interested in him because of his talent and his performance in the G1. It’s a name that people are interested in from what I’ve heard,” Zarian commented on a possible return of Reed.

His dismissal was something unexpected since he was gaining regularity in WWE NXTbut since his departure he has appeared in IMPACT Wrestling for turningpoint, attacking the current world champion Josh Alexanderand has had interesting fights with PCO and Tomohiro Ishii.

