With this announcement Jeff Bezos was looking for his first Amazon employees

When we talk about the success of some companies today, it’s normal to wonder how they got from where they got to where they are today in the world. This is how the ad that Jeff Bezos used to look for his first employees for Amazon, in 1994, has gone viral.

Without a doubt, Amazon is one of the most important companies in the world, where many people dream of working for it. It is worth mentioning that the history of Amazon and its creator, Jeff Bezos, can be summed up in a small startup who was born in 1995 in a garage from Seattle, United States, with the firm purpose of selling books online.

Many specialists detail that the organizational culture of Amazon is not like any of the companies in the fortune 500 or from the lists of the best companies to work for and, even with all that, the price of its shares has multiplied more than 491 times since 1997. Being one of the most millionaire companies on the planet, where in its annual report it details that the Annual net sales volume in 2021 stayed above 400 billion US dollars.

Amazon’s first job ad in 1994

Amazon, the e-commerce company that today has a presence all over the world, started out as an unknown brand that many people did not bet on. Currently, it registers approximately 1.5 million employees worldwide.

But to get to that, in his first job advertisement he contrasted the offer and the enormous future prospects that no one imagined.

“A well-capitalized company in Seattle is looking for Unix developers”headlines the Bezos company announcement, dated August 22, 1994, 28 years ago. “A well-capitalized start-up seeks highly talented C/C++/Unix developers to help pioneer Internet commerce”you can read.

Also, what caught our attention is that the ad marked a challenge for the brand, since it required experience “designing and building large and complex (but maintainable) systems”as well as the ability to “in about a third of the time that most competent people think possible.”

The minimum qualifications required a bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate in computer science or its equivalent.

In the job offer, Bezos promised that the environment would be with colleagues “talented, motivated, intense and interesting”and clarified that those interested should be available to move to Seattle.

“We are an equal opportunity employer,” he added.

Without expecting it, three months after that job search, Amazon began selling books, until it became the company it is today.

As well as this announcement, there are many stories from other companies or important personalities in the world. As an example, the time Bill Gates’ first resume went viral, before he became the tycoon he is today.

In that sense, this type of publication makes it clear how much the recruitment process has changed, as well as the vision of requirements that prevails in the generational mentality among candidates and employers.

