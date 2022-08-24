With a shaved head and with his lesser-known son: This is how Will Smith reappears in networks after the controversy of the Oscars

23 Aug 2022 – 8:00 p.m.



Actor Will Smith took time off social media to cope with the controversy he caused after slapping Chris Rock at the last Oscars.

Since then his appearances are few. Now the remembered “Prince of Rap” returns to Instagram with a video in which he shows himself sharing with his lesser-known son.

Will Smith and his son Trey Smith

Will Smith seems emotionally better after several months of what happened at the Academy Awards. The Hollywood star was all this time out of the public eye, focused on his recovery with the help of family and friends.

In the new video he appears precisely with his firstborn Treywho is 29 years old and is the result of the marriage that the actor had with the actress and businesswoman Sheree ZampinoSmith’s wife before his union with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Trey is less famous than Willow and Jaden Smith, but also have a close relationship. Although the eldest of the Smith clan has a talent for music and, in fact, started a career as a DJ, he prefers to appear little on social networks and in the media.

Unlike his younger brothers, Trey eschews controversy and flashy styles. What he does have in common with the rest is the love and cordial relationship with his famous father.

At the Oscar party, Trey also accompanied Smith during the celebration, despite the previous controversy of the event.

Now father and son are shown on video inside their home, trying to catch a tarantula that got into their Southern California home.

Smith tells Trey to catch her because he is much younger and stronger, while the boy invites him to work as a team to capture the animal. “I don’t like it at all. We’re selling the house,” Smith joked after capturing the animal, according to Fox News.

