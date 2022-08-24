Will Smith in trouble with social networks?

Will Smith is in the middle of a campaign to win back the love of his fans and the forgiveness of the film industry. Since the night of the Oscars, on March 28 of this year, when he received the statuette in the Best Actor category for his portrayal of the father of Serena and Venus Williams in the film king richardHis life was never the same again.

With a 6-minute video, Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock, and he’s ready for the comedian to want to talk to him. Photo: Getty

In the 94th edition of the Oscars, the protagonist of Looking for happiness Y I’m legend went up on stage, and before the astonished gaze of those attending the Dolby theater in Los Angeles, and of millions of spectators around the world, he gave comedian Chris Rock a tremendous slap, who in his comments alluded to the alopecia that his wife suffers Jada Pinkett. From that moment, Will Smith faced criticism from those who did not agree with his behavior that night, including his spouse, who mentioned that he did not need anyone to defend him, but also received words of encouragement from a large number of his fans, who they supported his way of defending the mother of his minor children. The actor apologized in public, he can not return to the Academy Awards for 10 years, he traveled to India and was absent from social networks.

It may interest you: Impressive: Will Smith and the millions of dollars he earned before the slap

How was Will Smith received?

A few days ago, after apologizing, with a video, to Chris Rock and saying that he was waiting for the moment to be able to do it face to face, he returned, with his usual love and humor, to social networks. His followers and public opinion could not help but be amazed at his ‘flirting’ by comparing himself to a monkey. “Me trying to get back on social media”, he wrote, and accompanied his words with a video in which two gorillas appear, and one of them, the smaller one, trying to attract the attention of the larger one. The publication has had almost two million “likes” and more than 50 thousand comments, including those of many celebrities, including César Millán, the dog whisperer, who said that the animal kingdom was with him and Justin Bieber, who wrote to him, “We miss you” (“We miss you”).

What did Chris say about Will Smith’s apology?

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock for one of the most famous slaps in the history of cinema, which happened not exactly in one of the famous Hollywood films. In his 6-minute message, he expressed, “I tell you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I will always be here for you when you are ready to talk. It breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment.”

Rock, who did not press physical assault charges and was rumored to be getting paid to tell his version of what happened that night, it appears, according to Us Weeklywho made a veiled allusion to Smith’s words, and did so at one of his shows in New Jersey. “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face”.

It may interest you: Photo: Will Smith reappears in India after the scandal at the Oscars