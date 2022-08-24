Will Smith: His popularity rating dropped after scandal with Chris Rock | Celebs U

Katia Trevino

According to a study, the image of Jada Pinkett Smith was also affected.

During the last delivery of the Oscar Awards, Will Smith caused controversy when he slapped Chris Rock after he made a derogatory comment about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness.

Although a few days ago he apologized for his behavior during the gala, this scandal did affect the public’s perception of him. Variety magazine made a report in which it quoted Q Scores, who are in charge of making metrics on the fame and attractiveness of celebrities, and these indicated that many no longer see the actor with good eyes.

Before he was involved in this scandal that caused him to be banned from the Academy Awards, Will was ranked in the top five or ten highest rated actors. The voting periods of January and July showed that his positive score went from 39 to 24. The executive vice president of Q Scores, Henry Schafer, considers that it was a “very significant and precipitous death”. The ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ actor’s negative score skyrocketed from minus 10 to 26.

But not only Will’s image was affected, also that of Jada Pinkett Smith. His positive score went from 13 to 6; and its negative result from 29 to 44.

Chris Rock’s popularity didn’t have such an extreme change, as his positive rating was 20 and his negative rating was 14.

Variety predicts that these results could affect Will Smith’s pockets, because perhaps there will be advertisers who no longer seek to collaborate with him.