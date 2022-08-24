Will it be the Cyclops of the MCU?

In the elite aviators franchise, the actor Glen Powell —or his character, rather— responds to the nickname “Hangman”. However, what the public now wants to know is if the star of Top Gun Maverick he will soon adopt the alias of Cyclops. As it happens, last month, rumors circulated that Powell would be Marvel Studios’ pick to play the notorious mutant in an upcoming X-Men movie. But, how much truth will there be in that alleged signing?

Glen Powell in Top Gun Maverick (2022)

Such speculations emerged on the internet, days before the last Comic-Con, which took place between July 21 and 24, 2022. It was said that during the Marvel panel at the great event in San Diego, the name of Glen Powell would be revealed as the future Cyclops; that is, the successor of James Marsden and Tye Sheridan, who gave life to different versions of the character in the X-Men franchise of the defunct 20th Century Fox.

However, the convention began and ended without any announcement, which was apparently enough to disprove those rumors. But for the sake of dispelling any doubts, Powell recently shared with Variety a blunt answer as to whether there were or are negotiations with the House of Ideas.

“Before Comic-Con, everyone was asking me, ‘Dude, are you Cyclops?’ No, I’m not. no one has contacted me. I don’t even have contact information for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about.”

After Disney completed the purchase of Fox in 2019, along with its vast catalog of intellectual properties, the great expectation was that Marvel Studios would express concrete plans to include the X-Men and other newly acquired superheroes in the MCU. For now, we already know that a Fantastic Four movie is planned for Phase 6 of the franchise, in addition to the fact that the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness boasted unusual cameos that four years ago would have been impossible. And of course, we can not forget that solid reference to mutants in the series Ms Marvelso get ready, because the presence of Wolverine, Storm and Magneto will be a reality in the Avengers universe.

On the other hand, based on his latest statements, perhaps the 30-something actor from Top Gun Maverick do not become the Cyclops of the new generations. Moreover, Glen Powell sees it more likely that Paramount Pictures wants to make a spin-off about his character and that of Miles Teller (“Rooster”) living adventures in the air, now without the supervision of Tom Cruise. “Yes, I think it’s more likely,” he confessed to Variety.

Miles Teller and Tom Cruise in Top Gun Maverick (2022)

Top Gun Maverickfrom director Joseph Kosinski, is currently the highest-grossing film of 2022. In recent days, it even surpassed Avengers: Infinity War in the historical top of collections at a global level, to thus be located in sixth place. Come in here for more details on its glorious box office performance.