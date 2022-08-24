who is the man next to the Harry Potter star

Novelty in the love life of Emma Watson, who seems to have found a new boyfriend. Over the past few weeks Emma Watson has been photographed as she walked hand in hand through Venice, Italy, with Brandon Greenson of the fashion mogul Sir Philip Green. The photos are seen as confirming rumors that Emma Watson and Brandon Green are having an affair. In the photos, Emma Watson was wearing a red and white sundress and black sandals, while her boyfriend was dressed in blue, with a shirt over a pair of blue pants. A couple that seems really close-knit the one made up of the former Hermione Granger from Harry Potter and the young British scion.

The couple were boarding a gondola together to navigate the canals of the romantic city. A source told the Daily Mail that Brandon Green had to long court Emma Watson before being considered her boyfriend. The young scion would have met the actress through mutual friends and would have been immediately struck by her beauty. A relationship between the two which, according to insiders, would go on from September 2021. For Emma Watson this is the fifth official boyfriend after the businessman Leo Robintonwhich he had also introduced to his parents, the former college friend Will Adamowiczformer college friend, the rugby player Matthew Janney and the manager Mack Knight.

Emma Watson, who is boyfriend Brandon Green

Brandon Green is the son of Sir Philip Green, known for earning huge sums of money from fast fashion with his company, the Arcadia Group. This group owns high-end brands, such as Evans, Dorothy Perkins, Topshop / Topman, Wallis, Miss Selfridge, Burton and Outfit. In 2020, COVID-19 “severely impacted” sales, which in the past had already been severely tested by the digital turnaround of E-Commerce, but the family still seems to be doing well. His current assets would be of 2 billion pounds. The figure of Philip Green, despite having been appointed Sir by Queen Elizabeth herself, is at the center of numerous controversies due to the recent lawsuits for tax fraud. His son has often accompanied him to events, especially fashion shows, and was once linked to model Kate Moss, but now he has become interested in climate science and charity.

“He was very interested in biodiversity and saving the oceans”a source close to the Green family said “He does a lot of charitable work with both the Prince Albert of Monaco foundation and the Princess Charlene foundation… He is very passionate about fitness and gets involved in galas and charities that help the planet. He does frequent beach cleanings and everything he can to help “, surely this is an aspect that could have contributed to conquer Emma Watson, who has always been a champion of animals and civil rights.

Emma Watson is heavily involved in climate activism and attended last year’s COP26 Summit in Glasgow, so she will surely be delighted with this activity from her fiancé.