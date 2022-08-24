Which VPN is better to watch HBO Max in any corner without restrictions

It has more than 3,000 servers in more than 94 countries, including Spain. In addition, it allows us to connect up to 5 devices at the same time. Not only does it offer us seamless access to HBO from different devices (Android, iOS, Windows, etc), but it also works for other platforms such as Disney+, Netflix, DAZN… It has a monthly price of 6.87 euros (with the option of 12 months).

Therefore, when it comes to being able to watch HBO Max abroad, it will be vital to choose a VPN. Not only because it is not blocked by this platform, but also because it has a server that works without problems and allows us to access a Spanish server to continue enjoying the same catalog always.

What must be clear is that, if we want to have a better option, we must pay for it. Although, there is also the possibility of using a VPN, but it will not always be the most recommended alternative. In any case, depending on the device that we are going to use, it will be better to use a virtual private network or another, that is, it will depend on whether we are going to watch HBO Max on a computer, iPhone or from an Android phone. In any case, we will tell you the VPN that will work best for you and from which you can establish Spain as a region without problems.

In the case of this VPN, it has a network of 3,200 servers across 65 countries. Also, it is available for all Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, and Linux users. And best of all is its price, since it is the most affordable option, since we can get it for 2.30 euros per month (if we choose the 24-month option).

Like the previous alternatives, it provides access to HBO Max without problems. Although, in this case it has 2,000 servers in more than 75 countries. And it is also compatible with different operating systems: iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, etc. Its price is 3.99 euros per month.

However, when recommending one of these three options that we have specified, we are left with surf shark. Although, you can always try the three alternatives, since all of them have a free return period and you can even try them for a few days without having to pay anything. Of course, if you opt for the trial period, remember to cancel the subscription so that it does not renew automatically.

A free VPN to watch HBO Max?

It is clear that the fact of not paying for a service is something attractive. However, in the world of VPNs, the truth is that it will be very worth paying, since, for example, if we look at the three previous options, we will have access without any problem to the Spain’s HBO Max catalog no matter how much we travel to different countries of the world.

In addition, a very important point must be taken into account, and that is that free VPNs are the first to be blocked by the different streaming content platforms. In our search for find a totally free vpn that is not blocked by this same platform we have not found any option. And if there is, it is likely that we will suffer cuts in broadcasts, be full of advertising or worse, that this service is full of malware.