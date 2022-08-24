When does Thor: Love and Thunder premiere on Disney+?

After passing through movie theaters, where it grossed more than 737 million dollars, Thor: Love and Thunder It already has a streaming premiere date. When will be the date for the premiere of Marvel land on the small screen.

On the occasion of the celebration of Disney+Day On September 8, the platform will premiere on that same date the latest adventure of the God of Thunder. fans of Marvel will also be able to enjoy from that day on The Making of Thor: Love and Thundera documentary that reveals, from the hand of its main protagonists, the behind-the-scenes secrets of the fourth solo installment of the Nordic superhero.

The special includes everything from in-depth interviews with Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, to previously unseen footage from the set. Considering that the current policy of Disney gives exhibitors between 45 and 60 days to screen their films Marvel Studios before they reach Disney+it was to be expected that Thor: Love and Thunder will land on the streaming service at the end of August. Nevertheless, the platform saved this premiere for September 8, coinciding with the celebration of the company, as already happened with Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings at last year’s event.

What Thor: Love and Thunder is about

“The God of Thunder (Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced before: a quest for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher. of Gods (Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty One. Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.”

In addition to directing Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi signs the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Along with Hemsworth, Thompson, Portman and Bale, Rounding out the cast are Jamie Alexander, Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.