What would characters from El chavo del 8 look like in Hollywood style?

One of the programs that transcended borders and that despite legal problems that prevent it from being broadcast is The Chavo of 8.

The characters on the television show made millions not only in Mexicobut in other countries, where they are fondly remembered.

El Chavo, Ñoño, Professor Jirafales, Doña Florinda and more characters are fondly remembered, but in recent days pictures were made of what the characters would look like with Hollywood actors.

El Chavo del 8 conquers Hollywood. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/YV1MZVQ7OB

– Eduardo González (@EdGonzalezz) August 22, 2022

The cast was made up of Roberto Goméz Bolaños (El Chavo), Carlos Villagrán (Quico), María Antonieta de las Nieves (La Chilindrina), Florinda Meza (Doña Florinda), Edgar Vivar (Mr. Barriga), Ramón Valdés (Don Ramón) and Angelines Fernandez (doña Clotilde).

In the images shared on social networks, it is stated that “La Popis” would be Anne Hathaway, “Don Ramón” Joaquin Phoenix and “El Chavo” Robin Williams.