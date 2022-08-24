What sign is Katy Perry and what is her character like

Katy Perry he stole the hearts of the audience. From her beginnings, the singer showed that she is the owner of a great talent and a unique personality that is impossible not to notice. In this way, many fans began to be curious about her life and some unknown details. Mainly about his Zodiac sign and the characteristics that make her the amazing woman she is.

The singer was born on October 25, 1984, therefore, she belongs to scorpio. This sign is characterized by having emotional power and energy, which are unique in the entire zodiac. They are people with a lot of willpower and firmness, although sometimes they can also be sensitive and emotional with themselves as well as with their surroundings.

