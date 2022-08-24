What representative “took” Pérez Bouquet? -David Medrano

THE WINNER

For several weeks, the soccer player representation companies Promofut and WBC Sport Management fought to try to convince the young midfielder to Chivas, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, to sign a contract with his agency, and both Eduardo Hernández and Jorge Sigala, for Promofut, and Mario Ordiales for WBC spoke on several occasions with the red-and-white rookie and they also did so with the family, offering the conditions of the contract . In the end, after listening to both parties, Pérez Bouquet decided on Flea Ordiales and the boy will be represented by WBC, which has several elements of Chivas such as Pollo Briseño, Paolo Yrizar, Deivoon Magaña and Alejandro Organista, among others.

NO FIGURES

Although the Paraguayan National Team has knocked on the door of Liga MX clubs so that soccer players can be provided for next week’s game against Mexico in Atlanta, they have not been able to get anything, and everything indicates that Barros Schelotto will have to present a list with pure elements of the Guarani league, since it is not a FIFA Date and the teams have no obligation to loan players. Antony Silva (Puebla), Richard Sanchez and Bruno Valdez (America), Carlos González (Toluca), Juan Escobar (Cruz Azul) and Josúe Colmán (Mazatlán), are on the radar of the Paraguayan helmsman, however, they have not been able to get the green light from the Mexican clubs for next week’s duel in Atlanta.

PREPARATION

Before the end of the year, the leadership of the MX League It intends to carry out a series of workshops with the leaders of the Liga de Expansión teams on the subject of certification and all the points that are contemplated in the process, as well as the correct completion of the application. It will be from March of next year when the new process is opened with the intention that at least three more clubs can approve so that in this way the possibility of promotion returning is opened. At the moment the only certified Expansion team is the Black Lions and it is required that there be at least four clubs for the possibility of promotion to be activated.

