What is the ‘method acting’ that kept Andrew Garfield celibate?

Andrew Garfield played a Jesuit priest in the film ‘Silence‘, directed by Martin Scorsese in 2016. To masterfully execute the role, he opted for the well-known ‘method performance‘.

This technique is not well perceived by some actors who have practiced it, such as Mads Mikkelsen either Robert Pattinsonbut Andrew Garfield assured that his experience was satisfactory.

On the podcast’wtf‘ defended ‘method acting’ and explained why it helped him win his role as a monk in the film he starred in opposite Adam Driver.

“I did a lot of spiritual practices every day, created new rituals for myself. I was celibate for six months and fasted a lot because Adam and I had to lose weight anyway.”

He assured that during his experience he had many “wild and mind-blowing experiences”.

What is ‘method acting’?

the russian Konstantin Stanislavsky He was the one who developed a series of practices that helped actors to star in roles that looked more realistic.

This method consists of using realistic experiences so that the actor could feel the character as if it were part of his being, in order to generate a sincere performance.

For example, if Andrew Garfield was given the role of a monk, he had to live the celibacy and fasting to better understand the character. In this way she acted as if it really was her life.

The personal experiences lived by each actor are remembered and connected at the moment of interpreting the character, which distances the theatrical and classical performance to which we are accustomed.

Christian Bale, Hilary Swank, Sean Penn, Sally Field, Jack Nicholson and Eddie Redmayne are some of histrionics with this type of training.

aej