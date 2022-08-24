What is Nicki Minaj’s net worth? The MTV VMA co-host bank account is loaded

In Nicki Minaj’s latest single, “Super Freaky Girl”, she raps, in her famous Roman character, “My old tape has sold more than your album”. Super fans of the rap queen can probably connect the dots – this bar is most likely a reference to her 2021 reissue of 2009’s “Beam Me Up Scotty” which debuted at # 2 and made history.

Obviously, “Beam Me Up Scotty” was not the first record-breaking and profitable album produced by Minaj. The rap sensation has made history – and millions of dollars in revenue – for years. No wonder the rapper will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Her single, “Super Freaky Girl,” became her first single on Hot 100 No. 1 as a solo artist on August 22, according to Billboard. It is also her third # 1 single ever.

With four hit studio albums and 121 singles to her credit, Minaj is officially rapping the royals. And that’s not all: these days she is the queen of her own business empire. “The rappers before me, I would always say they should have retired as tycoons. And I would say, “Because there isn’t a female version of Jay-Z, that at the time, even when I was walking in, we could see that he was in tycoon status,” he told Joe Budden at the beginning of this. year. “So I was like, ‘I’ll be that person, I’ll do it. Even what I have done, I have not yet done what I want to do, what I have to do, what I will do “. Based on her staggering net worth of hers, she had done exactly what she set out to do.

Minaj said herself best: “There’s a lot of money in this son of a bitch.” But how much, exactly? Here’s a breakdown of the rap queen’s net worth.

5 ways Nicki Minaj makes her millions

1. Music

As a musician, Nicki Minaj has been nothing short of iconic throughout her career. After releasing her first mixtape, Send me Scotty, in 2009 and signing with Young Money the same year, the rapper burst onto the scene with singles like “Super Bass”, “Starships” and “Anaconda” – if you’re a Millennial, you’ll know that around 2012, Minaj was everywhere.

His debut album, Pink Friday, arrived in 2010 and quickly broke numerous records becoming one of the most successful albums by a female rap artist ever. According to Worthythe album sold more than 1.9 million copies in the US alone.

He later released three more albums topping the charts: Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, The pink footprint And Queen.

As a woman in the rap industry, Minaj could have easily been exploited, but that’s not her style. “One thing I’ve learned along the way in business is the need for you not to apologize for asking how much money you deserve,” she said. Time. “At a very early stage in my rap career, I was making six figures for shows… If I heard there was another rapper doing it, I thought, ‘you know what? I go out there and ask or command a crowd. I go out and make my fans happy. I go out there and do a real show. I want that too. ‘ And I pushed myself to be better with my showmanship, but I also made up my mind, you know what? I want to be rewarded well ”.

These days, Minaj’s iconic status in the industry is definitely paying off – and she has certainly been rewarded very, very well. Indeed, as the Nigerian artist Davido told W magazine in 2020, “Nicki charges people $ 500,000 for verses.”

According to some reports, Minaj made millions from streaming alone, taking home $ 12 million from Spotify, $ 13 million from Apple Music and $ 6 million from Amazon.

And that’s not all: his tours also rake in some money. As it turns out, the Pinkprint Tour has earned it 22 million dollarswhile Pink Friday: Reloaded Tour earned $ 10 million.

In 2022, Minaj released a new single, “Super Freaky Girl,” which sold over 100,000 copies in the first two weeks.

2. TV appearances

Although Minaj is primarily known for her music, she has also made some noteworthy television appearances and, of course, enjoyed a nice payday every time. She appeared on Dish Nation, Ptomac’s Real Housewives, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Extra And Live Saturday night in the years.

However, her biggest television appearance probably came in 2013, when she appeared as a judge for an entire season of American idol. According to PopCrush, the rapper took home a total of $ 8 million for her stint on the TV talent show, while other reports suggest she was on $ 12 million in pay. Either way, it’s clear that Minaj’s TV gigs have significantly contributed to her huge net worth.

3. Brand offers

One thing Nicki Minaj never avoids is a brand deal. After all, as she told Joe Budden this year, her ambition to achieve tycoon status. Based on her numerous collaborations with the brand, she is well on her way. Over the years, the rapper has collaborated with numerous brands in fashion, food, makeup, and even gambling.

One of Minaj’s most successful business ventures is an ongoing partnership with MaximBet. “Minaj will work with MaximBet on merchandising, parties, partnerships, fan experience and branding,” announced Maxim in 2022. “All designed to bring together entertainment, sports, celebrities and betting.”

He also spearheaded a huge collaboration with Fendi with his instantly recognizable pink bubble gum aesthetic in 2019.

“All things flew off the shelves,” Minaj later told Budden. “I told Kanye. I was like, “Hey, listen, I’m about to do something and I just wanted to make sure I talked to you first,” because I have so much respect for him. He was like, ‘Well, if I did something with you, I think my wife… she probably wouldn’t appreciate the idea because I should give it to my wife instead. If I was doing it as a female version of Yeezys or whatever, it should probably go to my wife. ‘ I understand.”

Minaj is also behind Barbie-Cue Chips at Rap Snacks, a black-owned snack business sold in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores.

Minaj’s brand collaborations also include MAC, Adidas, H&M and Luxe.

4. Real estate

A significant portion of Minaj’s net worth resides in its proprietary portfolio. According to Bye!, the rapper currently lives in a lavish $ 10 million home in Los Angeles with her family. The palace reportedly has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a huge entrance, and a gorgeous outdoor pool overlooking the city.

Minaj previously lived in a seven-bedroom Beverly Hills home that was recently priced at $ 40,000 a month.

5. Social media

How. As of August 2022, Nicki Minaj has a following of 201 million on Instagram, becoming the 17th most followed celebrity on the platform and the only rapper with a following of 200 million.

According to Hopper HQ, this type of following can generate a significant amount of income. As of September 2019, Minaj (who then only had 106 million followers) would have earned $ 651,000 per post. Since then, her following has nearly doubled, and second Hoppernow he makes over $ 1 million for every sponsored post.

What is Nicki Minaj’s net worth?

$ 100 MILLION

According to Celebrity net worth, Nicki Minaj has amassed a fortune of approximately $ 100 million through her music, brand collaborations and side projects. Of course, we wouldn’t expect anything less from the Queen of Rap herself, and apparently her empire is just starting to take off.