What happened between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson?

Kim and Pete credit: Bang Showbiz

The beginning of the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was not easy, since the socialite was in the process of separation. Her divorce from rapper Kanye West had turned into real hell.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Ye, 45, have four children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

At that time, Pete Davidson supported Kim Kardashian at all times and became a great support since he was someone with whom he could have fun.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have known each other for several years, but it was not until October 2021 that there was an approach.

Kim Kardashian acknowledged in an interview that she approached Pete Davidson after his debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in October 2021: “I did ‘SNL’, and then when we kissed in a scene I felt a vibration… I was like: ‘ Oh…maybe I just have to try something different.’”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson did an interpretation of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a skit in which they shared a kiss on a magic carpet. Although Pete Davidson did not attend the same after party as Kim, the businesswoman did not give up and got her phone and the following year they were already spilling honey.

The couple went to an amusement park where they were caught holding hands while riding a roller coaster.

Despite the fact that there were several rumors about their relationship, friends began to confirm the romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in November 2021, the same month that Kim traveled to Pete Davidson’s home district, Staten Island, New York, where they would have had a dinner private.

It was not until March 2022 that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson confirmed their relationship. The couple made their red carpet debut in May. It was revealed that the comedian had added a couple of tattoos about his relationship with the socialite.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were very much in love at different events, so everyone thought that their relationship was going from strength to strength. Even Kanye West dedicated songs and posts to them in which he attacked the comedian.

Continue reading the story

Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end their relationship?

Despite the fact that they had been very much in love, on August 5 the version began to circulate that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would have decided to put an end to their relationship after nine months together.

At first it was revealed that the complicated agenda of the celebrities had caused them to separate since the comedian is working on a project in Australia, while she resides in the United States.

Last July, Kim visited him for a romantic getaway in the Daintree Rainforest, but their meeting would not have saved their relationship. Versions indicate that last month Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had planned to move in together, but for now all their plans stopped.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would have decided to continue as friends.