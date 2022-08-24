What did Marc Anthony do while Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck for the second time?

singer and actress Jennifer Lopez 53 years old married for the second time with the love of his life, Ben Affleck, at a celebration in Georgia, USA, last weekend. Although the couple had arrived in Las Vegas a few weeks ago in the middle of a secret wedding, now they decided to throw a party with special guests.

To the link that was made in a huge property of Ben Affleck Important Hollywood celebrities who are friends of the couple arrived in the town of Savannah, Georgia. Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, director Kevin Smith, actor Jason Mewes, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and host Jimmy Kimmel were among those in attendance.

Related news

But there were two great absentees, the singer Mark Anthony who is a former partner of Jennifer Lopez and father of the twins of singer Emme and Max and actress Jennifer Garner, ex-wife of Ben Affleck and father of the three children they have in common. She was absent for work reasons but was later seen shopping at Sam’s Club in South Charleston, West Virginia.

In the case of Mark Anthony He did not bother to notify or apologize for missing the wedding where his children were protagonists, something that attracted attention because it is known that he has a good relationship with his ex, Jennifer Lopez. At one point it was thought that the problem was his current girlfriend Nadia Ferrreira, but they were not together last weekend.

Marc Anthony missed JLO’s wedding. Source: instagram @marc_anthony_salsaking

The truth is that while Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said yes, Mark Anthony He was seen in a sports center in the city of Miami where he has several boats. The singer wore jeans and a cotton shirt with a very relaxed look on his day off and did not want to participate in a party.