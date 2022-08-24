What did Marc Anthony do while Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck for the second time?

singer and actress Jennifer Lopez 53 years old married for the second time with the love of his life, Ben Affleck, at a celebration in Georgia, USA, last weekend. Although the couple had arrived in Las Vegas a few weeks ago in the middle of a secret wedding, now they decided to throw a party with special guests.

To the link that was made in a huge property of Ben Affleck Important Hollywood celebrities who are friends of the couple arrived in the town of Savannah, Georgia. Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, director Kevin Smith, actor Jason Mewes, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and host Jimmy Kimmel were among those in attendance.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker