We have found in Stradivarius the wild card garment that will raise the level of any look in your wardrobe

Neither skirt nor dress nor pants, the star garment that you have to add to your wardrobe for next season is this garment-accessory that we have discovered in

the new Stradivarius collection. There, in addition to finding this ideal red suit, we have found the one that is going to be the style trick that you use the most in autumn. Attention!

We are talking about a piece that is part of

the collection that Stradivarius has launched on the occasion of the premiere of ‘The House of the Dragon’the long-awaited prequel to the television hit ‘Game of Thrones’, and whose plot focuses on the Targaryen family and its history, which goes back 200 years before the original series.

A selection of garments that is inspired by the already successful series and in which you can find pieces in velvet or body effect and in colors such as maroon, black or white. There are some of the most original designs like a corset, however, our favorite is the

mesh dress.

Megan Fox in a mesh dress. / INSTAGRAM

A design that simulates a type of garment that we have seen on countless occasions and that triumphs among

the sexiest looks of each season. In fact, it is a piece that ‘celebs’ have worn in different versions, such as Megan Fox, who accompanied it with a set of high-waisted panties and a bra.

Yes,

Stradivarius has released a similar piece With which you can get daring outfits like Megan’s, but it can also be used to give a second life to any basic garment you have in your closet. We tell you how to wear it!

This low cost version that we have found in the Inditex firm is a

fitted midi dress with v-neckline and straps that adapts perfectly to the figure because it is made of an ideal and very original shiny mesh fabric.

It costs 29.99 euros, it is one size for its aforementioned adaptability and it seems to us a perfect investment because of how wearable it can be. And it is that, these types of garments have the power to turn a day look into a night look in less than a rooster sings.

This Stradivarius garment is very wearable.

The most common way to wear it is

adding it to a plain short dress. Black is usually the most common, since it is where the brightness stands out the most, but you can also try white or black. In this way, you will completely change the meaning of the garment and you will not need to add jewelry or flashy accessories.

You can also layer it over a turtleneck for those cooler evening looks or even over a white shirt. Endless proposals that you can version according to your taste and style and that make this Stradivarius mesh dress one of the

best buys of the week.