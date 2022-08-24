Waters! They find a virus in WhatsApp that attacks Android phones

Experts from the security firm Dr. Web have found a Trojan virus that affects four brands of cell phones or smartphones with the Android operating system.

According to the report, released by the security firm, this virus was identified as a Trojan and so far it is known to be spread by WhatsApp.

This Trojan virus is known to affect fake cell phones, devices that appear to be high-end and are usually brought from China.

How does the Trojan virus affect my cell phone?

This new virus is known to manage to enter the operating system and steal personal data, WhatsApp conversations, calls and send spam content to other installed applications.

On the other hand, this virus has the ability to leak this information and install any other application remotely.

What cell phones are affected by this virus?

Dr. Web indicates that so far there are four cell phone models that can be attacked by this Trojan virus.

P48pro

Mate40, which is a counterfeit Huawei phone

Radmi Note 8, which turns out to be a copy of Xiaomi’s phone

Note30u, smartphone copy of Samsung Galaxy phone

These models are rare to find, but their construction and poor security make them an easy target for viruses and content that affect the computer.

