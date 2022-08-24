Watch the fantastic trailer for ‘Pinocchio’ with Tom Hanks

This year we will have the opportunity to enjoy two films from Pinocchio that are very different from each other. Both, in fact, will make their streaming debut. The one that corresponds to Disney + will surely attract the most spotlight because, in addition to being more faithful to the original work, it has a top notch cast led by Tom Hanks. The actor, of course, brings Geppetto to life. In the first trailer of the feature film, which you can see at the bottom, we see it in the feet of his character.

Pinocchio Bet on the format live action, a decision that always causes controversy among the most purist followers of any work. However, at least from what we can see in the trailer, Disney has dedicated efforts to offer us an excellent movie. Beyond its distribution, the audiovisual production reveals the millions of dollars in investment. Without a doubt, it will be one of the most important contents of the platform during the second semester.

The new adaptation of Pinocchio was directed by acclaimed Robert Zemeckiswhom you surely recognize for his work on Castaway, Forrest Gump Y The polar Express. What do all these films have in common? Yes, they are all starring Tom Hanks, so both will add one more project working together. Zemeckis is also recognized for Return to the future Y Romancing the Stone. For the latter, in fact, he won the Oscar for “Best Director” in 1984.

As already mentioned above, one of the main strengths of Pinocchio It is your distribution. Beyond Tom Hanks (Geppetto), we also find Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Pinocchio), Cynthia Erivo (Blue fairy), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jiminy Cricket), Luke Evans, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco.

