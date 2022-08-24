Was Jack responsible for the sinking? They spread theory that changes the history of the ‘Titanic’

Titanic is without a doubt one of the most successful classics of world cinema. Twenty-four years after its premiere, this film continues to captivate viewers, not only because of the great production created by James Cameron, but also because of the rawness of the true story in which more than 1,500 people died.

Over time, according to investigations into what happened on the day of the fateful accident of the world’s most famous ocean liner, hundreds of theories have emerged that to date have failed to materialize.

The love story

How not to remember the great love story of Jack Dawson and Rose Bukater, characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet respectively, who managed to move more than one before the emotional romance that the couple had during their stay on the ‘Titanic’.

A few days ago, the Titanic returned to the trends thanks to the videos of a TikTok user where he gave a new theory of what could have happened, which puts our beloved Jack Dawson as the alleged person responsible for the sinking of the great ship. These were his arguments:

What is the new theory of the Titanic?

All part of the love story that Jack and Rose had during the night in which the ocean liner sank after colliding with an iceberg in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean; In both fiction and reality, it was the early morning of April 14, 1912, just four days after setting sail from the port of Southampton, in the south of England.

It is well known that for several years various theories have emerged around Jack, the most famous of which is that the man never really existed and it was all part of the imagination of Ros who had emotional problems the moment he boarded the ship.

Another one was that Jack was just a ghost whose only function was to protect Rose, this would presumably explain why he decides not to climb the wooden door.

According to the new theory of this tiktokter, Jack would be a time traveler with a single goal in mind: save Rose from her suicide attempts. However, as often happens in fiction, by venturing on this mission he would have changed the course of events by falling in love with her.

One of the terrible consequences of this would have been the crash and subsequent sinking of the ship. As arguments, the tiktoker assured that the film presents some historical errors, references that would not fit with the present of the story, regarding the character of Jack Dawson.

At one point in the film, Jack talks about riding a roller coaster on the Santa Monica Pier, a structure that wasn’t built until 1916; he also refers to fishing in Lake Wissota, an artificial reservoir that was not raised until five years after the tragedy occurred.

The young man also pointed out that some physical details of the character do not correspond to the historical time of the accident, since Jack was carrying a military bag from the 1940s and had a haircut that was fashionable until the 1930s.

Do you think this theory is true?

