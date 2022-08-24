Visual challenge: the successful detail in the end of ‘Titanic’ that only a few realized – Movie News

We’ve seen it ad nauseam, but you can still discover unknown details in the unforgettable film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in 1997.

One of the highest grossing movies in history. titanica it is one of those really iconic movies that pretty much everyone has seen. And many on countless occasions. The film, directed by the acclaimed James Cameron and starring a very young Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, was a real bombshell the year of its release, 1997, and became the first film in history that managed to exceed one billion dollars. collection. Among the records titanica There is also the fact of being the feature film that remained at number 1 at the box office for the longest time, since it held it for 15 weeks, while it was the highest grossing film of all time for more than a decade until in 2009 it was surpassed by Avatar.

titanica was exceptionally well received by critics and audiences, who He did not understand generations or genres, and became a true obsession for many. The keys to its success were several and, although Leonardo DiCaprio raised passions and the love story of Jack and Rose captivated as one of the most beautiful ever seen in the cinema, the main virtue of the film is that it was a cinematographic experience like few others in life. The film combined its romantic plot with a well-known historical event that has always aroused great interest, while the part dedicated to the sinking was spectacular. Its visual effects, editing, photography, sets, its iconic soundtrack and practically every detail of the film was the subject of unanimous applause and, as such, titanica He swept the Oscars that year.

‘Titanic’ Deleted Scenes Close Several Script Holes: The Song Rose Sings On The Table, Young Cora’s Death, And More

The part of the movie where the Titanic sinks is actually really hypnotic. And you’ve probably seen it on several occasions. Nevertheless, although seen to satiety, it is still possible that you have overlooked some hidden details. Winks included in the film that, once you discover, you will not be able to forget. Some of them, even, that make it a little sadder.

The image that we present below houses one of them. Observe it for a few minutes, but you have to know that it is almost imperceptible if you are not practically an expert in the mythology that surrounds the most famous ocean liner in history.





The scene, as you may have seen, belongs to the final moments of titanica, when the elderly Rose has finished telling her story and cast the iconic necklace known as the “Heart of the Ocean” into the sea and lies down to slowly drift off to sleep as memories of her life surround her. The film never confirms her death and, in fact, there is debate about whether her memories are part of a dream or if the protagonist dies and, already in another life, she meets her great love again.

Be that as it may, her memories take her back to the hall of the Titanic, where she meets other passengers who are waiting for her and greet her with a smile. Up, in front of the clock, her beloved Jack extends his hand to her.

Do you remember the necklace from ‘Titanic’? His fascinating true story changes the meaning of the ending

SOLUTION: Have you noticed the time the clock shows? The moment when Rose and Jack meet again happens at 2:20 in the morning. A time that was not chosen at random, but is the exact time at which the Titanic finished sinking completely into the sealess than three hours after colliding with the iceberg.

As explained by James Cameron, the director of the film, the story and the precision in each one of the details were an essential part in the production and that is what allows titanica be a historical tribute: “I guess I realized that this is a part of history that I know and understand, and that I’m constantly learning about. We can never really understand what happened perfectly, in any historical event.”

A magical ending for a film that is already part of history and the collective imagination.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter