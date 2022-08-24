Vince McMahon officially retires from WWE

Today, August 24, is a very significant day for professional wrestling. Not only is he Vince McMahon’s 77th birthday, It is also the day of his official retirement from WWE. The company confirmed this decision on July 22 through a statement in which Stepahnie McMahon was also announced as the new CEO of the company to share her duties with Nick Khan.

“At 77 years old, it’s time to retire. Thank you WWE Universe. Before. Now. Forever. Together,” Vince wrote on his official Twitter account, thanking WWE fans for their support in recent years. Later, this news was reported in the press release: “As I approach my 77th birthday, I feel it is time to retire as WWE President and CEO.. Our audience can take comfort in knowing that WWE will continue to entertain them with the same zeal, dedication and passion as ever. I am confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave the company in the hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees and executives. Special mention to the new president and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and co-CEO Nick Khan”.

McMahon posted a message on Twitter to confirm his decision, stating that at age 77 it would be time for his retirement. On his day, it was not very clear if this would be the specific date of his final departure, although several media confirmed that Vince would carry out his activities until August 24. Others believe that the chairman left his post the same day as the statement. Be that as it may, today that symbolic date expires.

Vince McMahon’s announcement is tied to the Wall Street Journal’s publication on the bribery scandal in which the chairman allegedly paid several million to keep four women silent. From this investigation, WWE has been targeted by several law firms. The situation too caused Vince McMahon to detach himself from his position as creative directorplacing Triple H in command.

As a result of this matter, WWE launched an internal investigation of the financial statements of the years 2006 and 2022 in search of answers to these irregularities. Included in these irregularities are around $5 million that was donated to the Trump Foundation, which included $4 million for Donald Trump’s appearance at WrestleMania 23. A WWE attorney told the Wall Street Journal that the payments to Trump should have been counted as business expenses because McMahon was the main shareholder and those payments benefited the company.

Vincent Kennedy McMahon’s career began in 1969 under the wing of his father Vincent J. After graduating from East Caroline University, Vince began taking on the job of an announcer at Capitol Wrestling Corporation, more specifically in its WWWF wrestling branch. After assisting his father and gaining power for nearly two decades, McMahon decided to buy CWC in 1979 and found Titan Sports a year later.

This company would be the base of the now renowned WWF, where Vince served in various ways, standing out for his role as mr mcmahonemerged in the stage of Montreal Screwjob and enhanced in the rivalry with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Vince McMahon also worked as commentator, promoter, fighter, authority inside and outside the ringand member of the creative team to date.

