VALORANT Game Changers: how Latam is preparing for the first edition of the Women’s World Cup

The regional tournaments in Latin America of VALORANT Game Changersthe female competitive circuit of the Riot Games game, came to an end and already The teams that will meet for the trip to the World Cup in Berlin, Germany are known: KRU Esports of the South, and firepower from North.

Both squads dominated their respective subregions. KRU He established himself in the three open editions of Game Changers, in two of them without losing a single map. In the final series, they had to face 9z Team in the final to the best of five maps. At the crossroads they started losing the first point. As explained by the captain Consu after the game, they had started cold and nervous in part because it was their first experience as a team being all together. They quickly recovered and won the tournament with a solid 3-1 (9-13 Breeze, 14-12 Haven, 13-4 Ascent, 13-5 Bind) cementing their dominance in Latin America South.

By the side of firepowerhad a clear direct rival throughout the entire season: Skull Cracker. The final of the first series of Game Changers was for the organization of Ecuadorian origin. But the team of Fire did not stop growing and he won the other heats and the final. It is important to note that both in series 3 and in the North final, they did not lose a single map even in the Grand Final, again against Skull Crackerswept 3-0 (Icebox 13-11, Ascent 14-12, Fracture 13-5).

Both squads dominated their regions from end to end, but this will be the first time they have officially faced each other. firepower held a bootcamp in Buenos Aires where they had the opportunity to play against different teams from the South, as he recalled JuW after consecrating champion: “Since all this began we have very psyched up KRÜ, which we consider to be the best team in the South”.

The regional duel will be held in Mexico , but the organization has not yet given details of the date or format. Although it can be intuited that it will be a series to the best of five maps.

The winning team will travel to the World Cup to be held from November 15 to 20 in Berlin, Germany. The best eight teams on the planet will be there: two from North America, two from Europe, one from Brazil, one from East Asia, another from Asia Pacific, and whoever is crowned in Latin America. It is known that it will be a brackets of double elimination, but they remain to know the rest of the details of the competition.

Although there is no date for the meeting yet, generates a lot of expectations since they will be the two best teams in Latin America facing each other for the qualification to the first edition of the World Cup .

KEEP READING:

The north has champions: FiRePOWER is already in the regional final of Game Changers

VALORANT: Champions is getting closer and that’s how the first crosses will be

VALORANT Champions Tour 2023: this is how the Challengers regional circuit will evolve