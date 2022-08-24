Twitter remembers Tom Cruise’s favorite swear word in Spanish

Twitter is not only up to date. It is also a common practice in this social network to rescue fragments of videos that have been forgotten. The last to succeed has been a excerpt from an interview with well-known actor Tom Cruisewho is breaking box office records with his latest film: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

The video has been rescued by the user doctorfrusna, and already accumulates 4,000 retweets, 19,500 likes and 850,000 views in just two days. The fragment has delighted the tweeters, who have left up to 238 comments on the original tweet

With a theater full of spectators, Cruise and the interviewer have a light chat. the actor surprises imitating Donald Duck, producing laughter from his companion and the rest of the attendees. “Haven’t done this in decades“, I confess.

Next, the interviewer asks why your favorite curse word. The New Yorker Responds “Fuck”, before the disbelieving face of his do on stage. “What?” he asked in reply. At that moment there is a funny scene in which Cruise repeats the word endlessly.

He even has the help of a girl from the audience, who explains that it is a Spanish word. Both the girl and the actor tell the interviewer that it is a word with many different uses. “It can mean many things. Like wow or cool, fantastic, impressive”Tom Cruise clarified.