‘Tuca Ferretti would be the ideal coach, he knows what Cruz Azul represents’

The rout of America a Blue Cross It bothered both the fans and the legends of the team. Such is the case of Julio Cesar Pinheiro, who exploded against the team because he assured that a leader was missing on the field. In the same way, he announced who is his favorite coach to take charge of the team.

Pinheiro assured that the Tuca Ferretti would be the team’s ideal strategist, because despite never having directed Blue Crossknows what the cement team represents in national football.

“Tuca is an excellent coach, he needs rigid people with a good attitude, he doesn’t know the club, he knows Mexican soccer, he knows the history of Blue Cross, what he represents and he would do a great job because he has players for that. The next tournament could hire someone to play their way”, he indicated to TUDN.

Despite endorsing the work he has done Sebastian Juradothe former South American soccer player believed that Corona should be the team’s starter and even assured that with him on the pitch everything would have been different.

“It was a disaster because there was a lack of a leader who came to the locker room and said: ‘Bastards, we’re going back and we’re looking for a goal against’. But not opening the way it was done. Crown He is the only important leader, selected, with a nice story, he has his knee problems, but with his presence everything is different, the respect that exists depending on whether Corona or another goalkeeper is there is different.

“Jury He makes me a good player, I love how he plays, sometimes he misses the easy ones, but his position is very unfair. We have two very good goalkeepers, but at this moment Corona can be more important”, he explained.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: BLUE CROSS: POTRO GUTIÉRREZ, ANNOUNCED AS THE NEW DT OF THE MACHINE