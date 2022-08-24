“Top Gun: Maverick” is now available on streaming: where and how to watch it

It was released in May in theaters. (Paramount Pictures)

Almost three months after its debut in theaters, Top Gun: Maverickone of the most successful films of the year in terms of cinematographic premieres, arrived at the system home entertainmentthat means that it can be rented or bought to see it at home starting this Tuesday, August 23. The most successful film Tom Cruise can now be purchased for appletv+ either google play .

The film can still be seen in theaters, but it has already exceeded the window of days to be released in the rental or purchase systems, which is why it can be purchased both in the Google as in the Manzana, and in some countries also amazon. In Flow de Argentina it can be rented from September 13. For your arrival at Paramount+ or another streaming platform there is still no confirmed date.

“Top Gun: Maverick” poster. (Paramount Pictures)

This is a total and absolute victory of its protagonist and producer, Tom Cruise, who fought so that his films do not premiere in streaming and go straight to movie theaters with a suitable window, as in pre-pandemic times. “I will never release on platforms,” ​​she had said at the film’s presentation at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

no one expected that top gun became a franchise when the classic action drama from Tony Scott premiered on the big screen in 1986. It took more than three decades for Tom Cruise be part of it again. Much has been said and written about this sequel, but finally the numbers rule: in Latin America it exceeded 12 million viewers and is close to reaching 150 billion dollars in box office receipts.

You won’t believe the training each actor had to go through in this film. Go behind the scenes and watch the action come to life. (Paramount Pictures)

To understand the complete phenomenon of this title and that marks the definitive return to movie theaters after the Coronavirus pandemic, you have to see it reflected in the career of Tom Cruise, one of the great stars of the industry. For example, it became the biggest success of her career. The numbers of this premiere, compared to another, are decisive. In Argentina these margins exist: 155% more than Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018), 124% more than Impossible Mission: Secret Nation (2015) and 97% more than Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2012). Also 46% more than The Mummy (2017). In addition to overcoming his entire career, the victory was complete and thanks to his film a large audience returned to theaters.

Without a doubt, and with this great success in numbers, critics and repercussions, Top Gun: Maverick It’s on its way to a third installment. In an interview conducted by a well-known media outlet with Miles Teller, asking him if he would like to continue with top gun, the American actor said: “It would be great, but it all depends on Tom Cruise. I’ve had a few conversations with him about it. We’ll see”.

Behind the scenes of the 2022 film starring Tom Cruise. (Paramount Pictures)

Top Gun: Maverick It still has a few more days in theaters and will reach 90 days in theaters, but, for those who enjoy it at home, it is now available for purchase and rent on Google, Apple and Amazon.

