Tom Cruise’s planned projects will keep him busy for the next decade

When we think of action movies, there is a name that comes to mind for sure and that is Tom Cruise. The renowned Hollywood actor is in the middle of filming Mission: Impossible 8 but he already has in his mind the next projects that he wants to carry out on the screen. True to his style, he will start a new action franchise, he has long wanted to experiment in the world of musicals and, without a doubt, a comedy film cannot be missing from his extensive curriculum. When will we see all this?

Showing no signs of stopping, the next few years will be very busy for Tom Cruise. Recently dead line reported that the actor and director Christopher McQuarrie they are working on several projects together. Among the upcoming works Tom Cruiseare a musical, a new series of action movies and a movie about Les Grossman. The latter is about the irate executive (and dancer) whom Cruise brought to life in the 2008 film, Tropic Thunder (A movie War).

Although few details exist yet, it is known that Tom Cruise he’s wanted to do a musical for quite some time. Her interest in the genre was apparently sparked by her role in the film version of Rock of Agesfor which he learned to sing.

Tom Cruise already has film projects for the next ten years.

The third project they are already working on Cruise Y McQuarrie is about “something” (it’s not clear if it could be a whole movie or something else entirely) around the character of Les Grossman. This character has been one of the favorites of Cruise for a long time and there have been plans for a movie for more than ten years.

Christopher McQuarrie will write the scripts for these projects, but that would not necessarily rule out that the aforementioned action franchise had something to do with the project that Cruise is preparing with Doug Liman. In it, the intrepid 60-year-old actor would film in space with the help of NASA and SpaceX. For now, Tom Cruise is filming the eighth installment of Mission Impossiblewhich is scheduled to hit theaters on June 28, 2024.

