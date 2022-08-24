Tom Cruise’s planned projects will keep him busy for the next decade

When we think of action movies, there is a name that comes to mind for sure and that is Tom Cruise. The renowned Hollywood actor is in the middle of filming Mission: Impossible 8 but he already has in his mind the next projects that he wants to carry out on the screen. True to his style, he will start a new action franchise, he has long wanted to experiment in the world of musicals and, without a doubt, a comedy film cannot be missing from his extensive curriculum. When will we see all this?

Showing no signs of stopping, the next few years will be very busy for Tom Cruise. Recently dead line reported that the actor and director Christopher McQuarrie they are working on several projects together. Among the upcoming works Tom Cruiseare a musical, a new series of action movies and a movie about Les Grossman. The latter is about the irate executive (and dancer) whom Cruise brought to life in the 2008 film, Tropic Thunder (A movie War).

