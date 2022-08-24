Tom Cruise video from 6 years ago goes viral

There is no doubt that the release of the movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has been one of the most successful projects of Tom Cruise, beating the iconic ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies at the box office. Now, due to hype who had his reappearance on the big screen with the character of Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, after 36 years of having starred in ‘Top Gun: idols of the air’, the actor’s fans have recovered a video 6 years ago viralized quickly because in the interview the actor confesses that his curse favorite is not in English, but in Spanish.

In the middle of the interview, the actor confesses that he used to imitate the voice of the Donald Duck to make her sisters and mother laugh long before she became a Hollywood celebrity. After making the audience laugh with his magnificent imitation of this classic Disney character, the presenter asked him what his favorite swear word was, to which the actor replied: “fuck”. Immediately, the presenter asked “What?” ironically, since he did not understand where the phrase came from.

Amid the uncontrollable laughter of the actor and the audience, the interpreter of ‘Ethan Hunt’ repeated the expression over and over again, until he decided to explain a little the use of the word. “It can be used in different ways. F*ck, it’s great… sh*t, it’s…”, indicated the actor before being interrupted by the interviewer, who asked him “What language is?”. At that moment, a young woman who was in the front row replied: “Spanish”, followed by Cruise who also confirmed that it was an expression in Spanish. The lender turned to the young woman and asked “And what does it mean?, to which she replied: “F*ck means a lot of things.”. Cruise rejoined the conversation to indicate that his favorite swear word “can mean ‘wow’, ‘cool’‘fantastic’, ‘Awesome’” and can even be used to refer to intimate encounters.

Video of Tom Cruise Saying His Favorite Swear Word Trends on Twitter

Quickly, the video of less than two minutes in length has become a trend on social networks, especially on Twitter, where it has accumulated almost 680,000 views16,400 “likes”, more than 3,340 retweets and more than 197 comments, among which the following stand out: “I really didn’t see this one coming”, “Define ‘charisma’ and ‘star’. I think one of the few that remain”. “F*ck with Donald Duck”, “How can you not love him… F*ck”, “Yes, you have to love him. He is the last big star left in Hollywood. And I think that is very clear seeing his career”.

And for things like these you have to love Tom Cruise… 😂 pic.twitter.com/5Nf5IBRiKJ — Doctor Frusna (@doctorfrusna) August 22, 2022

Also, this wasn’t the only time the actor claimed that ‘F*ck’ was one of his favorite words. In an interview in ‘The Anthill’the actor surprised Paul Motorcycles when answering “f*ck”, after the presenter told him in Spanish that he was “a motherfucking uncle”.