Tom Cruise to Star in Musical Directed by Christopher McQuarrie – CINEMABLEND

This is not a simulacrum! Tom Cruise will leave aside his aerial acrobatics to make way for shimmering dance steps and in-tune singing, as it has been confirmed that he will star in a musical directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Tom Cruise remains one of the actors of the moment thanks to the worldwide success of Top Gun: Mavericka film that has already exceeded 1.3 billion dollars, placing it as the thirteenth highest-grossing film in history. Now the actor Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1decided to put aside his action scenes to make his way in… musicals?

A report of dead line confirmed that Tom Cruise is developing several projects with Christopher McQuarrie, with whom he has previously worked on stories such as Jack Reacher: Under the spotlight Y Impossible Mission: Secret Nation. The first reports indicate that this contemplates a musical with original songs.

Tom Cruise will trade motorcycles and dangerous jumps for some dance steps.



For now No further details have been revealed about it, so right now it is not possible to know who would make up the rest of the cast or the story itself. Although this is not the only film that this duo responsible for Mission: Impossible – Repercussion, they have in their hands.

This Will Win Tom Cruise For The Box Office Hit ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The same report states that Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie plan to create a new action franchise, but not much is known about it. And finally, the third project has been linked to the funny character Les Grossman that we saw in the comedy A Movie War where Robert Downey Jr., Ben Stiller and Jack Black also participated; Since the information is still under lock and key, it could be a spin-off or that this character is included in a new tape.