Today’s Matches: Chivas vs. Monterrey, live the advance match of Liga MX: Result and goals of matchday 16

Live score: Chivas 1-0 Monterrey | Matchday 16 Liga Mx Apertura 2022



Min 86 | Chivas 1-0 Monterrey | Change of Chivas. Beltrn leaves and Gonzlez Bear enters.

Min 84 | Chivas 1-0 Monterrey | Shortcut!! Miguel Jimnez saves Chivas again with a spectacular throw. A shot with the head threatened to go into the net, but the goalkeeper prevented the fall of the frame from him.

Min 79 | Chivas 1-0 Monterrey | GOOOAAAL!!!! Ormeo debuts with the Chivas. He receives a filtered ball, controls and in a half turn crosses Andrada with his right.

Min 75 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Diego Aguirre fights in the striped offensive. Monterrey tries to have a good closing.

Min 71 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Jiménez has another good intervention under the three rojiblanco posts, deflecting a cross shot from Pizarro.

Min 70 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Two more changes in the Flock: Alvarado and Zaldvar leave, leaving their place for Caldern and Ormeo.

Min 64 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Changes in Monterey. Gallardo and Hctor Moreno leave for the income of Pochito González and Rodrigo Aguirre.

Min 62 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Miguel Jimnez saves the Chivas. He deflects Berterame’s shot with his knee and then returns to catch the ball that was passing in his box.

Min 57 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Changes in Chivas. Brizuela and Chapito Sánchez exit. Enter Pavel Prez and Carlos Cisneros.

Min 56 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Gallardo sends the ball to the bottom, but out of place, so the goal is annulled.

Min 51 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Maxi Meza takes a shot from outside the area that Jimnez deflects for a corner kick.

Min 50 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Monterrey tries to go to the front. The visitor is well positioned on the pitch and in possession of the ball.

Min 47 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | The two teams jump with the same 22 players on the field.

Min 46 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | The second half begins in Guadalajara.

minute 45 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | The first 45 minutes end with a scoreless draw.

Min 43 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Chivas goal annulled. Beltrn takes a shot that is deflected by a defender and Andrada makes a spectacular save with his leg. The ball is left to Olivas, who sends the ball to the bottom, but out of place.

Min 42 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Jess Gallardo is the first cautioned of the game for a foul on Brizuela.

minute 40 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Both teams have been neutralized. There is no offensive clarity and the defensive have prevailed.

minute 35 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | The party fell into a lethargy. Both teams couldn’t keep up the intense pace and nothing happens on the pitch.

minute 32 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Berterame wants to surprise me from far away, but goalkeeper Jimnez controls, after a bounce.

minute 30 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | We reached the half hour of the game and the score still does not move, despite the fact that both have searched for the rival goal.

minute 25 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | The duel in the midfield is intense. Chivas wants to impose conditions, but Monterrey also puts its leg.

Min 18 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | The game is very busy, with the two goalkeepers coming and going.

Min 15 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Monterrey is already in the game. Gallardo appears alone at the far post, but his header goes straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Min 13 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Rayados responds. Romo slices in the area, but a new center comes that Pizarro finishes off with his head, with great discomfort, to the outside.

Min 10 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Chivas knocks on the door again. Vega filters Brizuela, who centers the ball so that Piojo Alvarado shoots it over. Near the Guadalajara.

Min 9 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Luis Romo loses the ball in the midfield to Beltrn, who gives it to Zaldvar, taking a shot that went just to one side of the left post.

Min 8 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Alexis Vega’s center from the left that Esteban Andrada stops.

Min 6 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Chivas is the master of the ball. Monterrey is not yet on the field and is slightly dominated.

Min 3 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | The locals started the match better and already weaved their first offensive move, leaving everything in a corner kick controlled by Andrada.

Min 00 | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Start the match in Guadalajara!! The Chivas want to assert their local status against a Monterrey that wants to ruin the party for them.

Chivas and Rayados are already warming up on the field



Both teams they already make moves warm-up on the court.

Liga MX celebrates the good atmosphere



Everything is ready for the match and Liga MX celebrates that fans of both teams come together in a friendly atmosphere.

Confirmed alignment of Chivas



Ricardo Cadena already unveiled the 11 with which to boot the match against Rayados.

Confirmed lineup of Rayados



Vctor Manuel Vucetich has all 11 players ready that will start against Chivas.

Chivas feels the shelter of his fans



Guadalajara is already in the stadium and His fans received him with much encouragement. They want the win.

Chivas vs Monterrey: Why is the 2022 Apertura Matchday 16 match played early?



This meeting is ahead due to the tightening of the calendar, due to issues of the FIFA Date and the close one of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The Mexican team will have activity on September 24 against Peru, so most of the teams will play matchday 16 beforehand, due to the summons they will have.

WELCOME!!! Be all of you to the football party. On this occasion we will bring you all the actions of the match between Chivas and Monterrey, corresponding to Matchday 16 of the 2022 Opening.

This is one of the games that have been advanced in Liga MX, so the Guadalajara will be doing the honors to the Rayados in a packed AKRON Stadium, Well, the entrance will be free for all fans, given the poor previous results.

Those, el Rebao comes from beating Necaxa 4-0, last weekend, so tonight he will have to confirm his awakening in front of his people.

Monterrey drew goalless against Tigres in the Clsico Regio in his most recent appearance, so he will also be looking to take all three points home.

As you will read, everything is ready for us to have a good meeting, so do not separate from minute to minute in BRAND Claro Because the ball is starting to roll.