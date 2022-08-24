Thor: Love and Thunder has a release date on Disney +

Disney has officially announced the release date of Thor: Love and Thunder on the Disney + video streaming platform. As expected, Taika Waititi’s cinecomic will arrive in streaming on the Mickey Mouse platform on September 8, on the occasion of Disney Plus Day.

Here is the tweet tweeted by Chris Hemsworth, which revealed the release date of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney +:

Get your couches ready for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on @DisneyPlus on September 8th. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/7y5jznvIow – Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 22, 2022

For the occasion, the new Marvel Studios’ Assembled will also be put online, dedicated in this case to the “making of” of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The cast of is composed of, as well as of Chris Hemsworthalso from Natalie Portman (Jane Foster / Mighty Thor), TessaThompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Taika Waititi (Korg), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr). Also in the cast Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus.

Here is the official synopsis of the film, in case you missed it at the cinema:

The story of Thor: Love And Thunder begins when The God of Thunder and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces to fight the evil Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods. Alongside them will also be King Valkyrie, Korg and even Jane Foster, Thor’s ex-girlfriend who is now no longer simply the helpless scientist she once was.

