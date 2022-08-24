This is what Sofía Vergara’s son looks like who steals sighs on social networks | Lifestyle

Javier Garcia

Manolo González Vergara has become a heartthrob at 30 years of age

Sofia Vergara has become one of the most popular Latin actresses around the world thanks to participation in the popular series ‘Modern Family’However the only son of the Colombian has managed to shine by himself thanks to his charisma and charm, causing a furor on social networks.

This is what Manolo González Vergara looks like at 30 years of age

Manolo González Vergara was born on September 16, 1991when his mother was only 18 years old, a situation that conditioned both his artistic career and his future relationships, since it marked a barrier when sharing his life with some of his ex-partners out of respect for his son.

What does Manolo González Vergara do?

Manolo studied directing and film production at Emerson College in Boston but From a very young age, she debuted alongside Sofía Vergara as a model in advertisements. During his early years, although since then, he has remained related to the artistic medium.

He has participated in several films among which stand ‘Hot Pursuit‘, starring his mother with Reese Whiterspon‘Vandal‘ Y ‘Destined to Ride‘, in addition to the American television series ‘Guilty Party‘.

Manolo González Vergara has become a heartthrob at 30 years old Instagram: @manologonzalezvergara

Also has become one of the usual companions of Sofía Vergara in different public events whom he attends, although he was already popular when he made himself known through his defunct YouTube channel that he opened in 2012under the name of life with totyas the star of Hollywood.

Manolo shares some details of the great bond he has with his mother Instagram: @manologonzalezvergara

Who is the father of Manolo González Vergara?

Before moving to the United States in search of opportunities, Sofía Vergara had a brief marriage with her youth boyfriend in Colombia, Joe Gonzalez, fruit of which Manolo was born and with whom he currently maintains a very cordial relationship.