This is what happened to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at their wedding! Guests tell it all

Dream fulfilled. Despite her previous marriages, Jennifer Lopez He has made the wedding he always wanted come true. And she has done it with the one that many have always considered the great love of her life: Ben Affleck.

Despite the secrecy and protection of what can already be called the wedding of the year, what happened there begins to come to light from the mouths of its guests, still dazed by what happened.

Until now there were only paparazzi photos stolen from the heights of the house. Now it is Jennifer herself who has given a small preview of how her three wedding dresses looked.

And, in addition, some guests at the event, such as the filmmaker and actor kevin smithbegin to reveal data about this story link.

“This wedding would make the most cynical and tough person in the world believe in love,” Smith said after what he experienced during these 48 hours at Ben’s mansion in Georgia.

“I take off my hat, it has been one of the five most beautiful moments I have experienced in my life,” he said convinced of this marriage union. And not because of the exterior, preparations and excellent staging, but because of the love that both emanated.

“I witnessed it. I know them and that makes it warmer and more wonderful, but even if I didn’t know them, I can say that it was incredibly beautiful,” said the actor of Clerk III with Affleck, which opens on September 13.

Everything was special and magical, from the family dinner that kicked off Friday night, to the main ceremony officiated by Jay Shetty, which made it especially emotional. All this with the white color of the clothes and the floral decorations as a frame.

PEOPLE confirms that everyone wore that color on the day of the wedding, although it was undoubtedly the dress, or rather, the bride’s three dresses, that particularly highlighted this hue.

The bride “has impeccable taste, so the venue looked stunning. The overall wedding was perfect from start to finish,” Smith continued.

Very close to Affleck, the 52-year-old interpreter did not hesitate to confirm that he had never seen his friend so happy and radiant. “I have never seen him better in his entire life. He is cut to perfection from marble,” he joked, assuring the most important of all, that he is “healthy and happy… I saw Ben happier than in my entire life.” concluded.

For now, there is not much graphic document, but Jennifer is expected to continue sharing advances of what was, without a doubt, her big day.