This is the mansion that Katy Perry has sold in Beverly Hills

Katy Perry continues to move her real estate portfolio: in October 2020 she got rid of another in Beverly Hills and she still has one of the four she has come to own in the area. She has now just sold this villa located at 9570 Hidden Valley Road and although she tried to list it for 19.5 million at the end of March, it has finally been acquired by 18 through a partnership. Two years ago she moved to Montecito – an hour and a half north – with her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, paying 14.2 million for a sprawling 3.6-hectare complex. The singer’s fortune is estimated at no less than 330 million dollars, practically the same in euros at the current exchange rate.

Also in California

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. GTRES

The residence has an entrance gallery lit from the ceiling, a living room with a fireplace – a status symbol, although not very useful in California – and views of an extensive garden, an infinity pool with a spa and a large wooded area. In reality, the property covers 4,000 m2 of landscaped land. There is also a terrace for outdoor dining and hiking trails. The property is situated in a private enclave known for its famous residents: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lawrence, Adele, and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Access to the mansion. Hilton & Hyland

The living room, with a fireplace. Hilton & Hyland

The kitchen, with a chef’s island. Hilton & Hyland

The informal dining room. Hilton & Hyland

Interiors are light and bright, with French doors and floor-to-ceiling windows. The mansion offers a total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a kitchen with a chef’s island, casual dining room, media and entertainment room, fitness center, sauna and cold plunge pool. The main bedroom is painted in blue that we have fitted in the PMS 307 of the Pantone catalog, another fireplace, marble bathroom, double closets and garden terrace.

The main room. Hilton & Hyland

A living room. . Hilton & Hyland

The gym, perfectly equipped. Hilton & Hyland